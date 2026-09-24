14 firefighters injured in Jodhpur factory fire

As many as ten fire tenders and about 35 firefighters were engaged in putting out the blaze.

By Baisakhi
jodhpur factory fire
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New Delhi: At least fourteen firefighters, eight critically, were injured while fighting a blaze at a handicraft factory in Ganesh Nagar of Jodhpur late Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the fire was reported around 5:30 PM, with drums of chemicals inside the locked factory exploding several times.

As many as ten fire tenders and about 35 firefighters were engaged in putting out the blaze.

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Meanwhile, a stone hit a chemical drum and exploded above the firemen during the operation, and the firefighters sustained burn injuries.

According to authorities, the factory was built in a neighborhood, causing the evacuation of neighbors. Authorities are investigating the warehouse for inflammable chemicals and the owner of the factory.

Also read: 9 Dead, Several Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway

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