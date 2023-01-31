14 dead, more than 12 injured as fire breaks out in apartment in Dhanbad

New Delhi: In a tragic incident as many as 14 people died while 12 people sustained injury after a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Dhanbad of Jharkhand on Tuesday. More people are feared trapped while rescue operation is underway.

“14 people dead & 12 others are injured in the fire that broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad. Several people were in the apartment to attend a marriage function. Cause of the fire is still not known. We’re focusing on rescue. Injured shifted to hospital: SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar,” reported News Agency ANI.

More information awaited.