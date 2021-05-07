14 Days Quarantine Mandatory In Delhi For All Arriving From Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the county, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) made 14 days of government institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The guidelines have been issued by DDMA under section 22 of Disaster Management Act,2005:

All persons arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi by airlines/buses/cars/trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergo government institutional quarantine or paid quarantine at facilities established by concerned district magistrate. Any person who has been vaccinated with two doses and produces certificate to the effect or having negative RT-PCR test report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking of journey) shall be allowed home quarantine for 7 days. Incase there is no suitable facility for home quarantine with the concerned person, he/she may opt for paid/institutional quarantine for 7 days.

All the constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members accompanying them who are travelling to NCT on official work are exempted from the instructions stated above, if they are asymptomatic.

However, they are advised to self monitor their health for next 14 days and shall strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs issued by state government.

Incase any person found violating the stated instructions, he/she shall be proceeded against the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act,2005 , Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

The orders shall be enforced with immediate effect till further notice.