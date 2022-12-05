13 Year old minor gang-raped in classroom, Accused held

In a tragic incident, 2 minor boys allegedly gang-raped their 13 year old classmate inside a classroom. The incident happened on November 28 and a case was filed against the accused on December 2. The incident has been reported to be from a BMC school in Matunga area of Mumbai.

A police official at the Matunga police station said that allegedly, the minor was gang-raped in classroom by two of her classmates while her other classmates left to another class for a dance practice. Both the accused sensed the advantage they could take of the situation and indulged in the crime. The official further said that the incident left the girl deeply traumatized.

The family of the girl came to know about their minor getting gang-raped in classroom, only after she complained of pain in her private parts to her mother. It was then that her parents took her to a doctor and found out about what had happened. Immediately after that, they lodged a complaint against the boys at the nearby police station.

Based on the complaint filed by the parents, a case on the accused got registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. Of those, included section 376 DA where the accused is proven guilty of gang-rape of a woman under 16 years of age and other sections of POSCO.

The two accused were held and sent to juvenile home. Further investigation on the matter is underway.