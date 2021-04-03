13 Students Of New Delhi St. Stephen’s Test Positive For Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhis prestigious St Stephens college has invited applications from Bangladeshi students to join the three-year bachelors programme taught at the premium education institution. The move is part of Indias efforts to cement its ties with Bangladesh as it marks 50 years of independence of the south Asian country.

New Delhi: At least 13 students and two non-academic staff of Delhi’s prestigious St. Stephen’s college have tested positive for Covid-19.

This group of students had gone on a trip to Dalhousie recently, where they might have contracted the virus.

Many of them were staying in the college hostel. After returning from the trip, these students were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The college administration while taking all necessary precautions has stopped all activities in the college campus for the time being.

It also said the Dean of the residence has been informed and all Covid protocols are being followed.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

8 IPL Ground Staff Test Positve For Covid In Wakhende

Nation

700 Huts Reduced To Ashes As Massive Fire Engulfs Gurugram

Nation

77 Percent Willing To Take Covid Vaccine In India, Survey

Nation

714 Covid Deaths, 89,129 Positives In Last 24 Hrs In India, Highest Since October

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.