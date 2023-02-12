Nation

13 new Governors appointed in various states of India

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed 13 new governors and transferred few others. Here is a detailed list of the changes that have taken place.

New Delhi: Today, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed 13 new governors and transferred few others. Here is a detailed list of the changes that have taken place.

The President of India has made the following appointments:-

  • Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh.
  • Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.
  • Governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikye appointed as Governor of Manipur.
  • Governor of Manipur La Ganesan appointed as Governor of Nagaland.
  • Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.
  • Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Bihar.
  • Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh.
  • Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam.
  • Ramesh Bais appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra.
  • Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim.
  • CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand.
  • Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
