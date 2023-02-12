13 new Governors appointed in various states of India

New Delhi: Today, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed 13 new governors and transferred few others. Here is a detailed list of the changes that have taken place.
The President of India has made the following appointments:-
- Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh.
- Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.
- Governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikye appointed as Governor of Manipur.
- Governor of Manipur La Ganesan appointed as Governor of Nagaland.
- Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.
- Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Bihar.
- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh.
- Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
- Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam.
- Ramesh Bais appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra.
- Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim.
- CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand.
- Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.