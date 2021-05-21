Gadchiroli: Atleast 13 bodies of Maoists were recovered from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district after an encounter broke out with security forces.

The encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

The C-60 unit commandos of Maharashtra Police cracked down upon the Naxals in a camp near a village.

According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.

The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal’s broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli.