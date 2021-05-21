13 Naxals Neutralized In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Encounter Underway

By WCE 1
encounter
(Photo: IANS)

Gadchiroli: Atleast 13 bodies of Maoists were recovered from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district after an encounter broke out with security forces.

The encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

The C-60 unit commandos of Maharashtra Police cracked down upon the Naxals in a camp near a village.

According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.

The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal’s broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli.

You might also like
Nation

Again Covid Death In India Breaches 4K Mark

Nation

Pilot Dies As MiG-21 aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes Near Moga Of Punjab

Nation

First Jab Of Covishield Triggers Good Level Of Antibodies: ICMR

Nation

PM Narendra Modi Lauded Gurugram’s Drive-In Vax Campaign

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.