Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 people have been killed and several injured in a tragic accident in which there was a head-on collision between a bus and an auto in the old cantonment area of Gwalior on Tuesday morning, said police.

According to information received from the police control room, the collision was so tremendous that some of the bodies were badly mutilated.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi, loosely translated as: “The horrific accident caused by a collision between a bus and an auto in Gwalior has untimely claimed several precious lives and has brought great sorrow … I pray to God to give strength to the affected families…

“I and the people of the state stand with mourning families in this hour of grief… the state government will give Rs four lakh to the family of each victim and Rs 50,000 to the injured..” the Chief Minister said.

