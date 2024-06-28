13 killed after mini-bus hit truck in Karnataka

Bengaluru: At least 13 people were killed, while four others were injured after a mini-bus hit a parked truck in Karnataka on Friday morning. The incident occurred near Gundenahalli crossing in Haveri district on the Pune-Bangalore Highway.

According to reports, the mini bus was carrying 17 people was returning to Shivamogga from pilgrimage when it hit the truck at around 3.45 am. The incident resulted in the death of 11 people on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, as many as three people were killed, while six people were injured after a portion of the roof of Terminal-1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi collapsed on Friday morning. The incident reportedly occurred due to heavy rain.

According to reports, the roof collapsed at around 5.30 am due to which many vehicles including cabs were damaged. Following this, all the flight departure in the Terminal 1 has been temporarily suspended.

On receiving information, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the spot. As per official reports, the roof sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.