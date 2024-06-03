13 killed, 15 injured after tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Rajgarh: In a tragic incident, as many as 13 people were killed while over 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Piplodi of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.

According to reports, the victims of the accident were members of a marriage party and had come from Motipura of Rajasthan. They were on their way to Kulampur when the fatal accident occurred.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, 13 people are undergoing treatment in the Rajgarh district hospital while two of them were rushed to Bhopal as their health condition deteriorated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. To the incident, President of India, Droupadi Murmu took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressed condolence and said, “The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also expressed grief and said, “The news of the untimely death of 13 people from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley on Piplodi Road in Rajgarh district is extremely sad. Leader Narayan Singh Panwar along with the Collector and SP Rajgarh are present on the spot. We are in touch with the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police have also reached the spot. The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal…My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

