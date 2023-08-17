13 injured as minibus overturns in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu: Thirteen people, including 10 women, were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district.

Officials said that 13 pilgrims of Machail Mata Yatra were injured when a minibus carrying them overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.

“The minibus was carrying Machail Mata Yatris to Jammu from Paddar area in Kishtwar district.

“The injured, including 10 women, were admitted to hospital in Udhampur town where doctors referred two seriously injured pilgrims to the government medical college hospital in Jammu city,” officials said.

(Inputs from IANS)