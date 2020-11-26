New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and said ‘it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism’.

“I pay my tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Nation will always remember their valour and sacrifice. My solidarity with the families who were victims of this dastardly attack,” Naidu said in a series of tweets.

“It is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism,” he added.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba sneaked into Mumbai through the sea route, and unleashed havoc in various parts of the city killing over 160 people.

Over the course of their attack, nine terrorists were killed while one, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, was arrested and finally executed in November 2012.

The terrorists unleashed mass mayhem at city hubs — Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Cafe Leopold, Cama and Albless Hospital, Nariman House, and Oberoi-Trident Hotel.