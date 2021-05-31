Bengaluru: While India has reported the lowest daily new cases of 1.52 lakh in 50 days today. The cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus remain a severe health concern.

In Karnataka, around 1,250 people including children have got the fatal fungal infection, black fungus. While 1,193 patients are currently under treatment and 39 patients succumbed to black fungus.

Out of 31 districts in Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest number of cases, with 521 cases, followed by Dharwad district with 119 cases. Kalaburagi district is in third place with 102 cases.

Whereas some districts like Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Mandya, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir and Chikkballapur have registered less than 10 black fungus cases, as per the data provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dr. K. Sudhakar,Minister for Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare, in a press release addressed the problem of procuring anti-fungal medicine.

The release also stated that the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D. V. Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies to procure medications for black fungus infection.

“The state has received 8,000-10,000 vials of Amphotericin-B so far and they will be used to treat those admitted in government and private hospitals,” Dr. K. Sudhakar added.