12-year-old girl, her elder sister molested in Delhi

Minor girl and her elder sister were molested by two people in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area

Nation
By IANS 0
elder sister molested in Delhi
Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl and her elder sister were molested by two people in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area, police said, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are on the run.

The accused have been identified as Luv Aditya Sharma and Kush Sharma.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Madhu Vihar police station on Wednesday evening stating that a woman’s modesty has been outraged following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“When the police reached the spot, a counsellor was already attending the victim woman, who levelled allegations against Luv Aditya Sharma and Kush Sharma,” said a senior police official.

Must Read

Minor died after being trapped in pillar cavity on Bihar…

Biparjoy cyclone warning at Gujarat Ports,…

In her complaint, the victim alleged that her father had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from both the accused people and returned Rs 23 lakh through HSBC bank.

However, even after returning the loan, the duo was threatening to kidnap her 12-year-old younger sister and sell her to some “Kotha” (brothel). The victim also alleged that the accused people even touched her younger sister inappropriately.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official added.

Also read: 7 Including Two Children Killed As Truck Overturns On SUV In Madhya Pradesh

You might also like
Nation

No more train accidents! Watch how ‘Kavach’ prevents mishaps on rail track

Nation

7 including two children killed as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh

Nation

DRDO successfully flight-tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile

Nation

Kolhapur violence: Karnataka Police on high alert in bordering Belagavi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans