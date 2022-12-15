12-year-old boy raped by Ulema of Madrasa in Delhi

The Delhi police have booked Md Isran under section 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla PS area here on Thursday.

The accused Ulema has been identified ad Md Isran.

DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said, Isran is reportedly absconding and a team has been formed to arrest the accused.

The accused committed unnatural sex with the 12-year-old several times after sedating him, informed DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police have started a probe into the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

