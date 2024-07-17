12 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Maharashtra

Nagpur: At least 12 Maoists were killed in a six-hour-long encounter with the security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off about the presence of Maoists near the Vandoli village close to the Chhattisgarh border, the Seven C-60 parties of the police led by the Deputy SP of Gadchiroli started the anti-Maoist operation at around 10 AM today.

A heavy exchange of fire started between the two groups and continued intermittently till late evening for more than 6 hours. During the area search, the bodies of 12 Maoist were recovered. DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, the in-charge of Tipagad Dalam has been identified as one of the dead Maoists, informed Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli adding that further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing.

As many as 7 automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine, 1 SLR have been recovered till now, he added.

The SP also said that one PSI of C60 and one jawan have suffered bullet injuries. They are out of danger, have been evacuated and have been shifted to Nagpur for treatment.