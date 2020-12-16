bus-gas tanker collision in Sambhal
Photo Credit: Jagran

12 killed In Collision Between Roadways Bus And Tanker In UP’s Sambhal

By IANS

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Twelve persons were killed on Wednesday when a roadways bus rammed into a gas tanker in Sambhal district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

According to sources, the accident took place on Wednesday morning due to intense fog which had reduced visibility on the roads.

Further details are awaited.

You might also like
Business

Gold Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Nation

Modi Pays Tribute To Soldiers On 50th Anniversary Of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Nation

India’s Total Covid Cases Mount To 99,32,547

Nation

No Medical Practitioners Of Any Stream Can Claim Covid Cure: Supreme Court

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.