12 killed In Collision Between Roadways Bus And Tanker In UP’s Sambhal

12 killed In Collision Between Roadways Bus And Tanker In UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Twelve persons were killed on Wednesday when a roadways bus rammed into a gas tanker in Sambhal district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

According to sources, the accident took place on Wednesday morning due to intense fog which had reduced visibility on the roads.

Further details are awaited.