12 killed, 15 rescued as bus falls off into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

Dhar: At least 12 people died and 15 others were rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu into the Narmada River in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra informed that 12 people have lost their lives while 15 have been rescued so far.

The bus was enroute to Pune from Indore, when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost its balance and fell off the bridge.

The Dhamnod Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations immediately.