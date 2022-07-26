12 kg heroin seized in Jammu, 3 held

Jammu: In a major success, Jammu police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 12 kg of heroin, valued at around Rs 24 crore in the international market, and approximately Rs 11 lakh cash, from them, officials said on Tuesday.

Giving details, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that police, working on a tip-off, laid a special naka in the jurisdiction of police station Bahu Fort.

Three suspects, travelling in a car, were intercepted and searched, he said, adding the drug and the cash was recovered from them.

An FIR was registered and three accused, identified as Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh, and Balbir Singh, all residents of Amritsar, were arrested.

ADG Jammu said that the Jammu police is working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region.

“Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs taking into account both the forward as well as backward linkages. From the packing material of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones. Further details will be available after detailed interrogation.”

(IANS)

