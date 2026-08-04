12 injured as Air India Phuket-Delhi flight drops 300 feet after severe turbulence

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New-Delhi: Panic gripped after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on Tuesday suddenly encountered a turbulence that caused the aircraft to drop as much as 300 feet in altitude, leaving at least 12 passengers and crew members with minor injuries.

The airline in their statement said, that the flight AI 2379 operating from Phuket to Delhi experienced a short turbulence and the aircraft is reported to have descended by around 300 feet.

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The flight departed Phuket at 8:25 am and landed safely in Delhi at 11:50 am (Indian Standard Time). All passengers and crew disembarked safely after landing.

Air India said there were no serious injuries. However, a small number of passengers and crew members who sustained minor injuries were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary evaluation and treatment by the airline’s medical team.