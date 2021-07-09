12 feared drowned in Saryu river in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP): At least 12 people were feared drowned while taking a bath in Saryu river at Guptar Ghat on Friday.

A group of 15, belonging to four families, had come from Agra to visit the city, officials said.

A team of local police divers are on the spot for rescue operations and three persons have been brought out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officers to reach the spot and rescue the people as soon as possible, the officials said.

The incident took place at the Kutch Ghat of the Guptar Ghat complex.

Guptar Ghar is a riverside complex featuring a series of 19th-century banks, temples and shrines.

