12 killed, several people ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Bhopal: A shocking incident took place in which at least 12 people have lost their lives and several people are sick after consuming poisonous liquor in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a detailed inquiry into these poisonous liquor deaths and sickness in Sagar. The directed officials and ministers to visit the affected area.

CM also said that strict actions will be taken against those who are involved in this matter.

The incident took place in Baraj village in the Banda area and has promoted an investigation and health screenings in the affected villages.

Authorities are investigating what type of liquor the victims consumed and where it came from. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem and forensic reports are received.

The incident also raised questions about fake liquor being sold. A liquor contractor had reportedly complained to the excise department about a fake brand called “Bombay Whisky”.

Advertisement

Medical teams have been deployed in the affected villages for door-to-door screening, while liquor shops have been sealed as a precaution.

CMHO Sagar Devesh Pateria while speaking to ANI said “… 9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying patients. The symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, but this has not yet been confirmed. Patients are being stabilised here before being referred for further treatment if required. The number of deaths could increase, but teams have been working continuously…”

#WATCH | Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: On suspected poisonous liquor consumption, CMHO Sagar Devesh Pateria says, “… 9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying… pic.twitter.com/5zvZzzeoPO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Further investigation into this matter is underway.