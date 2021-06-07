12 Dead In Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune Of Maharashtra

Pune: A massive fire broke out in a chemical plant in Pune of Maharashtra on Monday in which as many as 12 people have lost their lives on the spot.

According to reports, 15 people have gone missing as of now in the fire incident at the plant in Ghotawade Phata of Pune.

Out of 37 on-duty employees, 20 have been rescued, informed fire department of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

As many as eight fire tenders have arrived at the spot and brought the blaze under control. The search for the missing people is underway, added fire department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.