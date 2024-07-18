Four killed as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh derails in Uttar-Pradesh, Several feared trapped

Gonda(UP): Four passengers were killed and two injured after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed near Jhilahi Railway Station of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Thursday (July 18). Some people are feared trapped.

On being informed about the incident, the administration sent a rescue team from Gonda for relief operations. Out of the 12 coaches, four coaches of the AC compartment have been derailed. Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work and gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh – Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. He is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.

On the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment, Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway says, “Medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed.”

