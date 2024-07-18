12 accused involved in a dacoity of Rs 3.5 crores arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: As many as 12 people who were involved in a dacoity of more than Rs. 3.5 crores were arrested in Delhi on Thursday. Delhi Police nabbed the accused persons in the Gulabi Bagh area.

As per reports, in this case, some people forcefully entered the office of a transport company on July 12 and looted the safe using weapons to threaten the employees.

Immediately an FIR was filed and an investigation started and the the whole matter was solved within 48 hours.

While 12 people have been arrested in the case nearly Rs 1.25 crores has been recovered, Police said as per an X post by ANI today.

Reportedly, in this matter raids are still going on. It is to be noted that a driver, previously employed in the company played an active role in planning this robbery.