112 ft tall Statue of Adiyogi Shiva unveiled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai unveiled a 112 ft statue of Adiyogi Shiva on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The unveiling took place in the presence of Sadhguru Jaggi vasudev and Health Minister K Sudhakar.

The bust statue of Adiyogi Shiva is a replica of the one placed in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The statue has been built on the premises of Isha Foundation, at the foothills of Nandi hills in Chikkarballapur. the ashram has been built with a view to promote Indian traditions, culture, and art.

Expressing his happiness, CM Bommai said that the Adiyogi statue shall inspire people for a very long time. Similar to the one in Coimbatore, looking at Adiyogi Shiva for a few seconds can make one experience deep states and bring them to important realizations.

The unveiling was followed by ‘Adiyogi Divya Darshanam’, a 14 minute video-imaging show that is mapped on the 112 ft tall statue.

The event was marked by a cultural program including several performances. the performances included Bharathnatyam by Radhe Jaggi. She is the daughter of the founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. This was followed by Karnataka’s ritualistic fire dance, Theyyam. The audience also witnessed Kamsale and Dollu Kunitha, popular Karnataka folk dance forms.

CM Bommai, State Health Minister Sudhakar, and Education minister B C Nagesh graced the occasion with their presence.