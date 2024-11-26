11-year-old student dies after choking on pooris in Hyderabad school

Hyderabad: A very tragic incident took place at a school in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday when a 11-year-old class 6 student died. The boy is said to have choked to death after gulping down a huge quantity of pooris (fried Indian bread) during lunch.

The student is said to have gulled down three or more than three pooris in one go which resulted in extreme breathlessness. He could not survive as medical aid reached him in time.

The father of this student filed a police complaint stating that he received a call from the school that his son had undergone respiratory distress due to overeating of pooris. The school authorities rushed the boy to a private hospital located near the school. The private hospital termed the boy for further treatment at a super-specialty hospital. The doctors examining him declared the boy dead.

The incident has left the school community shocked as the case is under investigation to find the situation that led to the tragic happening.