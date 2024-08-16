11-year-old school girl sexually assaulted by teacher in Mumbai, case registered

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school teacher in Mumbai’s Kandivali area.

The Class 7 student reported the incident to school authorities, detailing that the teacher touched her inappropriately after class.

On being informed, the principal called up her parents and narrated the entire incident, who approached the police and filed the complaint.

Based on the girl’s statement, a case has been registered against the teacher under the POCSO Act.

Later, the police summoned the teacher to record his statement, and CCTV footage is being reviewed for evidence.

(More details awaited)