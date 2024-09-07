11-year-old school girl sexually assaulted by self-defence trainer in Delhi

Advertisement

New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old student of a government school was allegedly sexually assaulted in her classroom by a self-defence trainer on September 6 in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, police confirmed.

The accused Satish (45), was conducting self defence class at the school.

According to victim’s father, his daughter called him in the afternoon and complained that her sports teacher touched her inappropriately during the class and threatened her if she informs anyone about this. The victim parents immediately approached the school principal and also informed the matter to the local police.

The police informed that they received an information regarding sexual harassment by school teacher and they arrested Satish.

The victim counselling and medical examination is being conducted.

On being informed about the matter, Education minister Atishi has ordered an “immediate comprehensive and detailed inquiry” into the matter.

Further investigation is underway, police added.