11-year-old boy sexually assaults 4-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur

Advertisement

Meerut: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the minor accused enticed the victim with chocolates and sexually assaulted her at her residence when the girl was home alone. The minor allegedly sexually assaulted and left her unconscious and fled from the house.

On returning home, the girl’s family found her lying unconscious and immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital. After the medical examinations substantiated sexual assault which falls under the purview of rape, the parents of the victim filed a case in the nearby police station.

Based on the complaint, a case under BNS section 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under 12 year of age) and under relevant sections of POCSO Act has been registered.

Following this, the minor accused was arrested and sent to juvenile home. While the situation of the victim is stable now, further detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

More detailed reports related to the incident awaited. The case has come to the fore amid nationwide protests by doctors against the rape-murder case in the capital city of West Bengal. The body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata under mysterious circumstances at night of August 9.

Also Read: West Bengal govt withdraws transfer notification of 42 doctors amid protests