11-year-old boy critical after religious teacher beats him up in Pune

11-year-old boy critical after religious teacher beats him up in Pune

Pune :An 11-year-old student in Maharashtra’s Pune district was seriously injured after a teacher allegedly beat him up with a stick for not completing ”Haripath” and other assignments, the police said on Friday.

The minor boy, who sustained severe injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the civic hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and his condition is stated to be critical.

The incident took place at a spiritual educational institute in the temple town of Alandi, Pune.

Pune: 11-year-old student of a spiritual institute, thrashed by a teacher, allegedly for not being able to study 'Haripath' properly. Police say, "Case registered under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder), accused has been detained. Further investigation underway". (21.02.20) pic.twitter.com/IBkLOuNqYe — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Accused teacher Bhagwan Maharaj Pohane , who hails Pohane from Parbhani, had beaten up the boy with a stick on his chest, hands and legs ten days ago . He was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, said an Alandi police official.

Haripath is a collection of twenty-eight abhangas (form of devotional poetry) revealed to the thirteenth-century Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar.