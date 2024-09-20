11 women injured in firecracker explosion in Nagpur during Ganesh visarjan

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, as many as 11 women were injured in a firecracker explosion in Nagpur during Ganesh visarjan.

According to reports, a major fire broke out during Ganesh visarjan in Maharashtra’s Nagpur due to burning of fire crackers. At least 11 women were injured in the incident that took place in Thursday in Umred town in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

The firecracker went berserk and then fearing this, a stampede like situation arose. As many as four women were critical in the incident.

Further detailed enquiry is underway in this matter. Detailed reports awaited.