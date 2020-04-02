11 Tablighi Jamaat returnees tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka
Photo: DW

11 Tablighi Jamaat returnees tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka

By IANS
0

Bengaluru: Eleven of 91 Tablighi Jamaat followers who returned to Karnataka from the Delhi headquarters of the group have tested positive so far for coronavirus, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“Of the 91 Jamaat members who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in March, 11 tested positive at Bidar in northern Karnataka, while 80 tested negative,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Related News

Haryana sees 1st coronavirus death, total case 29

Health team pelted with stones in Madhya Pradesh’s…

Man suspected to have COVID-19 commits suicide in UP

21 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 132

Of over 350 Jamaat members who returned last month, about 150 have been identified and efforts were on to trace the remaining.

“Of the 31 Jamaat members tested in Bengaluru, all are negative. Reports of others tested are awaited. Efforts are on trace the remaining members,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the occasion.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the Jamaat returnees to report to the Health Department and undergo tests.

 

You might also like
Nation

Haryana sees 1st coronavirus death, total case 29

Nation

Health team pelted with stones in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

Nation

Man suspected to have COVID-19 commits suicide in UP

Nation

21 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 132

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.