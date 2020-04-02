11 Tablighi Jamaat returnees tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Eleven of 91 Tablighi Jamaat followers who returned to Karnataka from the Delhi headquarters of the group have tested positive so far for coronavirus, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“Of the 91 Jamaat members who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in March, 11 tested positive at Bidar in northern Karnataka, while 80 tested negative,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Of over 350 Jamaat members who returned last month, about 150 have been identified and efforts were on to trace the remaining.

“Of the 31 Jamaat members tested in Bengaluru, all are negative. Reports of others tested are awaited. Efforts are on trace the remaining members,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the occasion.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the Jamaat returnees to report to the Health Department and undergo tests.