11 killed in Truck-Pickup van collision in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a tragic incident as many as 11 persons killed while several others sustained injury in a road accident that took place in Chhattisgarh today. The accident took place in Baloda Bazar area.

As per reports, the two vehicles collide head-on near Khamariya village under Bhatapara (Rural) Police Station limits. The people were returning in the pickup van after attending a function. As many as eleven people were killed while twelve others sustained injury in the accident after being hit by the truck.

With the help of the locals the injured persons were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital while some of them were shifted to the Raipur for better medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and probe has been initiated in this case.

Further details awaited.