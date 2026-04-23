11 killed in Mirzapur road accident, PM Modi announces ex gratia of ₹2 lakh

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Mirzapur: Atleast 11 people including children lost their lives in a devastating collision between two trucks in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night.

A car was crushed between the two trucks was crushed and subsequently burst into flames.

The collision took place on a road descending from the Dramandganj valley towards the Lasoda area. It was reported around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

As per reports, the speeding truck rammed into the car from behind is suspected to have suffered brake failure. It collided with another truck, resulting in a car becoming trapped between the two trucks. Additionally, another car caught fire after being struck.

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Following which eleven people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced ex-gratia assistance for the next of kin of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the mishap in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured.An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the X post by PMO read.