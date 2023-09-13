11 killed, 12 injured after truck rams into bus in Bharatpur of Rajasthan

Rajasthan: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people killed, and 12 others sustained injuries after a trailer truck rammed into a bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District of Rajasthan, confirms SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa.

According to sources, the bus was parked by the highway when it was suddenly struck by a speeding truck from behind.

The passengers aboard the bus were traveling from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of the injured people were have been taken to the near hospital.

Further details are awaited.