11 jawans injured after storm hits CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: At least 11 CRPF jawas were injured after a storm hit the army camps in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Friday afternoon, an official said.

According to the officials, the barracks were blown away due to heavy rain and wind. As a result, 11 soldiers were seriously injured and have been admitted to the unit hospital.

The camp of the 241st battalion, located at Sedva village under Dharbha police station limits, some 336 kilometres from the state capital Raipur, suffered substantial damage after a powerful storm hit it, Inspector General of Police Bastar Sundarraj P said.

“The wind speed was so high that tin sheets were scattered across the camp and several trees were uprooted. The injured jawans have been admitted to the battalion hospital and are out of danger,” the IG added.