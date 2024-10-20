11 including eight children killed as bus collides with tempo in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, atleast 11 including eight children were killed after a passenger bus in which they were travelling collided with a tempo at Rajasthan’s Bari.

Among the deceased, there were five boys, three girls, two women and one man. The identity is yet to be ascertained.

The accident took place near Sunipur on the National Highway as the people were returning back from a wedding event.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)