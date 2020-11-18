11 Fake Army Personnel Arrested From Near Guwahati Airport

Guwahati: As many as 11 fake Army personnel with Indian Army uniform were arrested by the Assam police on Monday.

As per reports, police detained them as they were moving around suspiciously near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

A team of police during regular night patrol in the airport area, reportedly detained four persons wearing the army uniforms suspecting their movements. Later, the police on verifying found out that they were fake army personnel as they neither possessed any valid army identity cards nor had the right to wear the uniform.

Based on the information gathered from the four impersonates, the police arrested seven other persons wearing the same uniforms and roaming around the airport without any valid documents.

Later, police searched the rented house of the arrested impersonates and recovered several fake documents, ID cards, and government stamps from the spot.

However, further interrogations revealed that one Dhirman Goswami had given them fake appointment letters for providing security jobs at the airport.

Meanwhile, Goswami has also been arrested by the Assam police.

Various cases under different sections of IPC for impersonating army personnel, criminal conspiracy, forgery, etc. have been lodged against all of them, said source.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress, added the sources.