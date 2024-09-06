108 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan, see details inside

Advertisement

Jaipur: A major administrative reshuffle has been effected in Rajasthan, 108 IAS officers have been transferred by the government, said reports on Friday.

Reports say that, the Bhajanlal government of Rajasthan has effected on of the biggest administrative changes in the history of the state. Reports say 20 IAS officers have been given charge of other departments in addition to their department.

Despite this major four page long transfer list, the officers who were posted in Gehlot’s rule still retain two big posts in the state. They have not been changed in the 108 IAS officers transferred.

Reports further said that, Akhil Arora, who was the Finance Secretary during the reign of former CM Gehlot, has not been changed or transferred. Also the Home Secretary Anand Kumar has not been changed.

The much talked about and popular IAS officer Tina Dabi has been given the major responsibility as the Collector of Barmer district in Rajasthan.