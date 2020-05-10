1,038 Odia Migrants Returning In Shramik Train From Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A Shramik special train chugged off from Chennai with 1,038 passengers for Jagannathpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday night.

These stranded passengers were registered and nominated by the Tamil Nadu government. The passengers were subjected to thermal screening before they boarded the train at Dr MGR Chennai Central station, said an official.

Earlier, another Shramik train left for Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh from the Coimbatore railway station with 1,140 stuck migrant workers.

On Friday night, two special trains carrying migrant workers and others left for Bihar’s Saharsa and Jharkhand’s Hatia from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore and Katpadi respectively.

According to the official, the train to Saharsa had 1,140 passengers.

Similarly, the train to Hatia carried patients and their caregivers who had come for treatment at the Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore, but got stranded after the nationwide lockdown was enforced in March.

On Wednesday night, a special train carrying 1,136 passengers had left Katpadi for Ranchi.

The passengers — patients at the Christian Medical College and their attendants — were brought to the Katpadi railway junction in 16 buses by the Vellore district administration.