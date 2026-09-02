100-year-old Chaiti Mata Durga temple washed away by Ganga erosion in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

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Bhagalpur: A 100-year-old Chaiti Durga Temple, a well-known religious place was swept away by the swollen Ganga on Tuesday in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday said the situation in Raghopur in Bhagalpur district was “challenging and difficult” as severe erosion by the Ganga swallowed large stretches of land and caused widespread damage.

A video of the temple being swept away by gushing waters as locals watch has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

The dramatic video shows the structure being swallowed by the river within seconds.

Here is the Video

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🌊💔 जिस मंदिर में वर्षों से आस्था बसती थी, आज वही गंगा की लहरों में समा गया… बिहार के भागलपुर जिले के राघोपुर में गंगा के तेज कटाव ने करीब 100 साल पुराने चैती दुर्गा मंदिर को भी नहीं बख्शा। देखते ही देखते लोगों की आस्था और यादों से जुड़ा यह पुराना मंदिर नदी की तेज धार में समा… pic.twitter.com/ekYg8MPOf1 — Dr. Dileep Maurya (@drdileepjnu) September 2, 2026

The erosion in Raghopur has left the situation in Bhagalpur tense, with land lost to the Ganga, the Chaiti Durga Temple washed away, and officials continuing protection, relief and evacuation preparations in the affected areas.

Due to the sudden erosion by Ganga at several locations, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey appealed to residents to remain alert, prioritise the safety of people, essential belongings and livestock, and follow official advisories.

The administration also urged people not to pay heed to rumours and assured them that all necessary relief and rescue measures would be undertaken in the event of an emergency.