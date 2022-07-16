100 units of Free electricity for financially poor people in this State, Know details

Ranchi: The Jharkhand cabinet passed the proposal of giving free electricity to financially poor people up to 100 units per month. The cabinet took the decision during a Cabinet meeting in which a total of 55 proposals were approved.

The state cabinet also decided to provide 75 per cent reservation for jobs for locals in the private sector. It was further decided that the state government will provide an additional amount of Rs 27 to the labourers enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and this, the minimum wage for labourers enrolled under MNREGA will be increased to Rs 237.

The rules and regulations for the 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for local residents of Jharkhand have also been approved by the Cabinet.

 

