100 murder cases shifted from UP judge after 22 death sentences in 4 months

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 100 murder cases that were before a fast-track court judge here have been transferred to District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh through an administrative order.

The cases were in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

The cases, all of which relate to offences attracting death penalty or life imprisonment have been transferred to the court of the District and Sessions Judge by administrative orders.

In the last four months, Diwakar has awarded death penalty to 22 persons in 10 murder cases.

Advertisement

Mr Diwakar who is 46 now is an additional district and sessions judge in Muzaffarnagar from November 2025.

The last time he was in national headline was in 2022 when he directed a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

The move comes after several death-penalty judgments pronounced by the court – the last one delivered on August 13 in which four men were awarded the death penalty in a 12-year-old murder case.

All the judgments are part of administrative transfers and the cases are not being reopened to challenge or overturn those death sentences.

Also Read:Bulldozer removes encroachments outside Pakistan High commission in Delhi