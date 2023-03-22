Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

100 FIRs, 6 arrested for pasting posters against PM across Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested six men while 100 FIRs have been registered in connection with the posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fir on poster against pm
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested six men while 100 FIRs have been registered in connection with the posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which were found pasted on the walls and poles in the national capital.

One of the posters read ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’.

As per sources, police had removed over 2,000 posters from several parts of the city.

A senior police official said that 100 FIRs were registered and six people have been arrested for objectionable posters.

The arrested people were also released on bail later.

“The FIRs were registered under sections of Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act. Police after receiving information also intercepted a van as soon as it left the AAP office. Posters were seized from the van,” said the official.

More details are awaited.

IANS 18420 news
