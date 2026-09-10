10-year-old student falls from moving school van, dies after coming under wheel in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal: A 10-year-old Class 3 student died after falling from a moving school van in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Vijayraghavgarh police station area.

The deceased the son of Vijayraghavgarh resident Dinesh Yadav. He was a Class 3 student at Dwarka Public School in Vijayraghavgarh and was travelling to school in the van.

As per reports, the accident took place while the van was moving. The vehicle’s gate suddenly opened and caused the boy to fall out and he came under one of the wheels of the moving vehicle.

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Following the accident, the injured child was immediately rushed to the Vijayraghavgarh Community Health Centre (CHC) in an attempt to save his life. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.

The family and local residents had blocked the road following the incident. The Vijayraghavgarh police reached the spot and spoke to the protesters and family members. Police officials managed to pacify the crowd, following which traffic movement on the road was restored.

Later, the police seized the school van involved in the incident and arrested its driver. The police officials registered a case of accidental death and further investigation will be conducted to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.