10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora receives threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Uttar Pradesh: The 10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora’s family members claimed threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. He allegedly received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang on Monday. Jyoti Arora, Abhinav Arora’s mother said that, they first received a missed call from Lawrence Bishnoi group but they couldn’t attend that call then. Again they received a call message today morning from the same number saying, they would kill Abhinav.

“We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that we missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav.” said Jyoti Arora while speaking to ANI.

“Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats…Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much,” she added.

Notably, Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old spiritual orator hailing from Delhi. He first came to lime light when a video of him crying in front of a Ganpati idol went viral. He was seen crying and saying “Jaldi aana bappa (come soon bappa )” during visarjan. He was seen offering laddoos to lord Ganesha while saying goodbye.

Abhinav’s spiritual journey started when he was only three-years-old. He is the youngest spiritual orator of India currently and also has been honored by Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari. Abhinav Arora was also in news for sometime as a video of him and Swami Rambhadracharya went viral. The Godman was seen scolding Abhinav in the video.

WATCH the video here: