10-year-old girl critical as tuition teacher slapped her in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 10-year-old has been struggling for her life for past some days as her tuition teacher slapped her below her ear during tuition class in Nalasopara area of Mumbai.

The minor Deepika Patel’s condition remains critical and she has been on ventilator in the ICU of KJ Somaiya Hospital in Sion due to brain damage, tetanus and breathing issues.

Deepika’s father filed a complaint against 20-year-old Tuition teacher Ratna Singh at Tulinj police station. In his complaint, he stated that the teacher slapped for making fun in the class. Her mother then went and spoke to the teacher about her health. The teacher said that she slapped Deepika because she was troubling other children.

Deepika’s father took her to a clinic where she was provided with medicines. When they returned back he noticed swelling near the minor’s ear. As per the father, after some days her health started deteriorating and she was not able to open her mouth and eat food. The family panicked and took her to a government hospital, but due to lack of beds, she was admitted to a private hospital.

Deepika’s father said that the daily expense of her treatment is about 25,000 per day and its beyond their capacity.

On basis of the father’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the teacher under the Juvenile Justice Act and Child Protection Act.