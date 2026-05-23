10-year-old girl abducted, killed in Coimbatore, CM Vijay calls it “horrific incident”

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Chennai: In a very shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was found dead with injuries near Kannampalayam lake in Sulur area of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

As per police, the girl had stepped out to buy grocery near her house in Sulur area when the accused allegedly abducted her and later killed her.

Later, the police have arrested two accused, who had allegedly kidnapped the girl and later killed her. They have been identified as Karthik and Mohan Raj.

On knowing about the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, calling it a “horrific incident” and directing the police to carry out a swift and thorough investigation into the case.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister condemned the crime and assured of strict action against those involved.

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“The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore causes immense pain and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society.

I share my deepest condolences with the relatives of the family of the little girl who is grieving the loss of their dear child,” he said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that arrests have been made in the case. “Two culprits related to this case have been arrested. I have directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident and to take all necessary actions to file the chargesheet immediately,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s stance on strict punishment, he said, “The Tamil Nadu government will firmly act to ensure that those who engage in such heinous acts against women and children receive severe punishment under the law. All immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken.”

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