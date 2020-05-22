10 special Karnataka trains ferry 14,428 migrants home

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) zone has run 10 Shramik special trains to transport 14,428 migrants back home to five states in north and east India, an official said on Thursday.

“First Shramik special train from SWR left from KSR Bengaluru to Jaipur at 1.20 a.m. with 1,131 passengers,” said a SWR spokesperson.

Thursday’s second special train departed from Hubballi at 12 noon to Lucknow with 1,513 migrants.

Third Shramik special train left from Hosur in Tamil Nadu with 1,600 passengers at 1.50 p.m. to Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

The fourth special train departed from Bengaluru Cantonment station at 3:15 p.m. with 1,531 migrants, including 35 children to Barauni in Bihar.

Thursday’s fifth special train left Hubballi for Darbhanga in Bihar at 4 p.m. with 1,596 migrants.

Similarly, the sixth special train departed from Chikka Bannavara station near Bengaluru to Bilaspur in Chattisgarh at 4.35 p.m. with 1,205 passengers.

The seventh special train left from Bengaluru Cantonment to Gaya in Bihar 5.15 p.m. with 1,531 migrants, including 31 children.

Thursday’s eighth special train departed from Chikka Bannavara to Basti in Bihar at 6.45 p.m. with 1,450 migrants.

With this train to Basti, SWR zone has ferried 1,62,329 passengers in 116 special trains.

The ninth special train left from Bengaluru Cantonment to Agartala in Tripura at 7.50 p.m. with 1,606 migrants, including six children.

The 10th special train departed from Ashokapuram near Mysuru at 9.50 p.m. with 1,265 migrants to Purnia in Bihar.

The special trains are being run following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.